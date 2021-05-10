DA Davidson Comments on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.