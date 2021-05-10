DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Up 4.2% This Week

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.00805896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.33 or 0.09173840 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,942,748 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

