Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $4.72 billion and $523.70 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00087042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00106994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00805033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.72 or 0.09134594 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,724,775,812 coins and its circulating supply is 4,724,775,786 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

