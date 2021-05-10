Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

