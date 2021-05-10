DATA Reaches Market Cap of $20.15 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

