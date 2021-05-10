Datum Achieves Market Cap of $8.05 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $738,595.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.