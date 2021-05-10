David Eidson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $544.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
