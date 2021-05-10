Davis Rea LTD. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 608,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

