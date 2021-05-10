Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 27.7% This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00010405 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $351.49 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

