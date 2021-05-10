DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.20. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 465 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $682.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

