DDD Partners LLC Acquires 3,837 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.16.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

