DDD Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.42.

