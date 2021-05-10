DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of GD opened at $195.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

