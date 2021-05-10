DDD Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

