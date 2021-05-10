DDD Partners LLC Has $20.72 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 600,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 446,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

