DDKoin (DDK) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $15,231.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011378 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003761 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.