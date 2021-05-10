DDKoin Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $15,231.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011378 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003761 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

