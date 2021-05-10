Decentraland (MANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $302.36 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $302.36 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00084085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.53 or 0.08970575 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

