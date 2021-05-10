Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $11.94 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $604,088.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

