DeepOnion Price Up 7.7% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $18.09 million and $31,594.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053191 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,486,065 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

