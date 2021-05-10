Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $72,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.37. 19,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $396.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

