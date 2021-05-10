DeFi Bids Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $15,831.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.83 or 0.08906457 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,328,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,964 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

