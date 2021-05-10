DeFinition (DZI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.68 million and $11.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00247457 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01169630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.00753771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,868.94 or 1.00202466 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

