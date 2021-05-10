DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,496 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $251.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $252.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

