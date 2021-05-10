DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $28,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $199.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $199.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

