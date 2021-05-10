DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,144 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.56 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

