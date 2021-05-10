DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $184.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $3,299,997. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

