DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $184.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.
In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $3,299,997. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
