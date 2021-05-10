DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

