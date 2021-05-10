DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

