DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,949,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.80 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.