DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.74 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,211.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,820.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4,420.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

