DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

