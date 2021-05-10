DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 167.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Progress Software worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

