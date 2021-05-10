DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.82 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $158.14 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

