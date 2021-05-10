DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 44.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 130,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

