DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

