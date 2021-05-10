DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.23.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $607.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $603.21 and its 200-day moving average is $584.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.51 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.