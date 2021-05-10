DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,063 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

