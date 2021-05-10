DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

