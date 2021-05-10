DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.81 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,402,000 after acquiring an additional 155,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

