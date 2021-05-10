DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.97 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of LTC Properties worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

