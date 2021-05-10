DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 269.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $87.75 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

