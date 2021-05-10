DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPL by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

