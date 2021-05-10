DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.86 and a 1 year high of $173.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

