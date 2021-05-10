DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,873 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $247.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

