DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 65,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of SunOpta worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $11.39 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

