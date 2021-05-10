DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 84,774 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3,276.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $163,611,000.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

