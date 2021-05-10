DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,248 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $28,997,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

