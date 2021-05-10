DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.