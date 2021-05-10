DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,105 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8,793.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.70.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $177.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.35. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $177.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

